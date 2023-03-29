Marcia Kuegel Carpenter, retired educator from Daviess County Public Schools, was named the 2023 ATHENA Award recipient Tuesday during the 25th annual award luncheon hosted by the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce and Girls Inc. at the Owensboro Convention Center.

Each year, the ATHENA Award is presented to an individual who displays excellence, creativity and initiative in their profession, who contributes to the community and actively pushes for girls and women to “realize their full potential.”

