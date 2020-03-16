Owensboro High School senior Yovani Sales wanted to take carpentry so that he could have a second option in life.
The 17-year-old is in one of the three carpentry classes that are offered this year by the Owensboro Public Schools in partnership with Daviess County Public Schools and Owensboro Community & Technical College.
This semester, students are creating keyholders to sell as a fundraiser for the program.
Sales said the keyholders, and the other projects the class takes on, have been fun to create.
“I just like creating something out of nothing,” he said.
The carpentry program was re-established in August 2019 in an effort to provide area students with more options to learn trades.
The course was born from a task force composed of OPS, DCPS, OCTC and members of the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce that was formed last year. The purpose of the task force was not only to provide students with more career and technical options, but also to meet the community’s workforce needs and new graduation requirements. The new requirements provided students with more choices when it comes to choosing high school courses that suit their interests and career plans. However, they also posed a slight problem for some districts in Kentucky, including OPS and DCPS, that don’t have access to advanced technology centers that provide the necessary education for certifications in high-demand job fields such as technical or electrical.
Gary Hanan, the course instructor, said that’s why partnerships between schools are so important. He said students have really taken with the carpentry course, and it’s a good introductory into the trade.
“Here, students can learn the basics and safety when it comes to running tools,” he said, adding that’s important if they are interested in graduating and walking onto a job site.
The wood for the keyholders students are creating is all from recycled pallets. Students tear the pallets apart, plane down the wood, stain it, and build them to form a square. Inside the square is plywood covered in chalkboard paint so that notes can be written on the keyholders as well. They have a shelf at their base, and beneath are hooks for keys. They are being sold in small and large, with the smalls being 17-by-17 inches for $20 and the large 20-by-20 for $25.
Individuals may purchase the keyholders by emailing Hanan directly at gary.hanan@owensboro.kyschools.us.
They are also available at Owensboro High School.
Cara Smith, 18, is also an OHS senior who said she enjoys the carpentry class. She, however, is not new to the trade. She has memories of watching her grandfather work in his woodshop all her life.
“It’s always been a stress-reliever for me,” she said, adding that she has always taken rigorous courses and been involved in extra-curricular activities that could sometimes be stressful.
“There’s always been drama, so I needed some place I could go and relax, and that’s here,” she said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.