Kevin Carrico, a veteran of the Owensboro banking industry, has been named local market president for South Central Bank.
He has more than 35 years of banking experience, including stints as president of National City Bank’s Owensboro operations and senior vice president and chief market officer for First Security Bank.
“Owensboro-Daviess County is an important market for South Central Bank,” Brandon Fogle, Northern Region president for South Central Bank, said in a news release.
He said, “Kevin’s exceptional experience in commercial lending, business development and management position him to be an outstanding and engaged leader for the market as he and his team focus on developing banking relationships. We are happy to welcome him to the family.”
On June 30, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.’s latest summary of deposits report, South Central Bank had $199.9 million in deposits here, ranking it fourth among the 11 banks in town.
It has four locations in town.
South Central, based in Glasgow, has 25 offices in Kentucky and deposits of $1.8 billion as of June 30, the FDIC’s website says.
Carrico serves on the board of trustees at Brescia University, where he is a past chairman.
He has also served on the Wendell Foster board, Cliff Hagan Boys & Girls Club board and the Optimist Club.
Carrico is also a past president of the American Institute of Banking’s board of directors.
He said, “South Central Bank has a reputation for being a strong driver of growth in the communities it serves, and I am looking forward to contributing to that success.”
Carrico has a bachelor’s degree from Brescia University and is a graduate of both the Kentucky School of Banking and Leadership Kentucky.
He and his wife, Deborah, have four children and one granddaughter.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
