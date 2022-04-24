Carrico still running track at 82

Judy Carrico doesn’t remember what year she started participating in Special Olympics.

It was the first time her mother told her about it, she said just before the start of Saturday’s Special Olympics track meet at the Owensboro Middle School track.

Kim Johnson, director of special education for Owensboro Public Schools, said 75 athletes from seven counties were participating in the track and field event.

And Carrico, who’s 82, was the oldest.

And she has been for a long time.

Johnson has verified that Johnson has participated in 141 events during her Special Olympics career.

She’s still running — well, fast walking — track.

And she still bowls.

Johnson said this year’s turnout was lower than in past years, but the event was canceled the past two years by COVID-19.

And it takes time to rebuild.

Johnson said she’s been working with Special Olympics for 33 years, and Carrico had started before that.

Asked about her training, Carrico said, “If I feel like walking, I do.”

She said she started out with softball and bowling.

In one of her early softball games, Carrico said she was running to second base and the second baseman bent over to field a ground ball.

“I ran over him,” she said with a laugh.

Sometime around 1990 or 1991, Carrico went to the national games in one of the Carolinas — no one could remember which state — and won a trophy for bowling.

She said she bowled 144 that day.

Carrico, who’s also a Kentucky Colonel, said she plans to keep participating in the games “as long as I’m able.”

It just feels good to participate, she said.

Johnson said those who qualified Saturday will go to the state games at Eastern Kentucky University this summer.

Special Olympics has six different events here throughout the year, including track and field.

Messenger-Inquirer files say Special Olympics, which started nationally in 1968, began here on May 15, 1971.

Today, there are 3.2 million Special Olympians in 201 countries, the organization’s website says.

The site says the organization’s mission is “to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community.”

