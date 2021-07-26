Tamarack Elementary School Principal Carrie Munsey is passionate about building positive school culture.
For these efforts, among others, she was recently honored with the Excellence in Leadership Award from the Kentucky Association of Professional Educators. Munsey said the award is a “tremendous honor.”
“It is important to me to cultivate the talent of teachers and establish high expectations for students and teachers,” she said. “My goal is to build leadership capacity by empowering students and educators to embrace an innovator’s mindset.”
Munsey believes in leading by doing, so the overall focus for her has always been “to put our students first and provide them with opportunities to learn and grow.”
According to the nomination form for this award, Munsey’s leadership during the past school year was calm and she had a clear vision for what needed to be done for students to succeed in the difficult time of the pandemic.
“She inspired confidence with her no-nonsense decisions that were very effective,” the nomination form read. “The TES leadership team developed a schedule and plan that worked. They incorporated classroom managers that contacted families to provide the equipment, knowledge and skills necessary to help their children log on, and taught them how to turn in homework on Google Classroom. This was essential for student success this year.”
The Kentucky Association of Professional Educators gives the award to education administrators who demonstrate leadership skills and encouragement to districts, schools, staff and students.
A committee of KAPE executive board members and administrators reviews nominations for this award, according to KAPE Executive Director Donna House.
She said the committee reviews nominees to see if they meet the rubric for educators across Kentucky who are demonstrating the highest qualities of leadership.
“Principal Munsey was selected from all the nominees in Kentucky during the annual committee meeting in April,” she said.
Munsey has taught for the school district for 25 years and has been the Tamarack principal for six. Before that, she was the assistant principal at Tamarack and Highland elementary schools. She also worked as an instructional coach at Burns Middle School, where she also taught eighth-grade. She has a master’s degree and a Rank I from Western Kentucky University, and is a graduate of Kentucky Wesleyan College, Tallahassee Community College and Daviess County High School.
