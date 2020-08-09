It was 9 a.m. Saturday and the south end of Towne Square Mall’s parking lot was already filling with vehicles, old and new.
James Ratliff was looking over the vintage cars — and the shiny new ones — that were already parked and the others still coming in.
“We had 325 last month,” he said. “And there’s already more than that here.”
Ratliff and two friends created Owensboro Cars and Coffee last winter.
Their first event was in May, he said.
“We were thinking about what we could do to help bring the community together,” Ratliff said. “The weather today is awesome. We’ve been blessed.”
The idea was to offer a place for people to show off their vehicles without having to enter a car show.
“It’s a free event,” Ratliff said. “We don’t charge for vendors or food trucks.”
The food trucks, however, are supposed to provide free coffee.
Saturday, it was A Tasty Bite of Europe serving food and coffee.
The event is from 8 a.m. to noon on the second Saturday of each month.
Kevin Daggell of Henderson brought his gray 2012 Dodge Charger to the event.
It has ghostly images of military scenes painted on almost every available surface.
Its doors lift up when they open.
“I’m a veteran,” Daggell said. “Marines. People tend to forget the sacrifices made for them and the ones who never came home. This is to remind them.”
It’s mostly a show car, he said. But he drives it some.
“There’s not much on it that’s original,” Daggett said.
“I rarely go more than 150 miles,” he said. “Unless it’s for a good cause.”
Kelvin Kassinger brought his 1935 Chevrolet standard two-door up from Island.
Chevrolet made 201,773 of them that year and sold them for between $465 and $550 — between $8,500 and $10,500 in today’s money.
They were advertised as “The Most Finely Balanced Low-Priced Car Ever Built.”
“When I was five, there was a shop across the street from our house,” Kassinger said. “The guy there had one of these as a stock car. I couldn’t understand why he would go out and beat it up every week. I’ve wanted one since then.”
It took him 52 years, but Kassinger finally got his ‘35 Chevy four years ago from a man in South Bend, Indiana.
“He had had it for 42 years,” Kassinger said. “He cried like a baby when I took it away.”
He had to replace almost everything but the body, Kassinger said.
“It was in bad shape,” he said.
Kassinger said he drives the car every day.
“I’ve already put 1,700 miles on it this year,” he said. “That’s more than most years.”
