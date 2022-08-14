Muhlenberg County High School students saw familiar faces in new roles as they started back to school Wednesday, Aug. 10.
Ken Carver and Brad Rogles began their new positions as principal and athletic director, respectively, shortly before the 2022-23 academic year began.
Carver, an assistant principal for 10 years before stepping into his new role, said he was interested in becoming principal because of the support he received from others.
“It was because of the support I received from all the stakeholders, from our own staff to the teachers and parents and students,” he said. “There was a lot of support and encouragement.”
Culture, communication and engagement are the primary areas Carver said he will be focusing on going into the new year.
“Those are the three focus areas for me,” he said. “We’re going to use a leadership team to really dig down into and define our culture and look at the behaviors and core values we want to hang our hat on.”
Carver said the leadership team will also work on improving communication and engagement throughout the year.
“We got a lot of data back from our impact survey and a prior survey before the hiring process to determine what changes they wanted to see,” he said. “All of the quantitative and qualitative feedback we received was centered around those three areas.”
Preparing for the new year, Carver said he was looking forward to working with the students and staff.
“I really think we have an amazing group of people and professionals that, when empowered, will have a lot of the right answers for us,” he said.
Before Rogles became athletic director, he worked as a special education English teacher for 12 years. He served as head coach of the baseball team for six years.
“Athletics have always been important to me, along with school and the students, but athletics is kind of what I know the best,” he said.
When Rogles stopped coaching, he said he realized he wanted to get back around athletics somehow.
“This seemed like the most logical fit for me,” he said. “My main objectives now, and I’ve already started this, is to meet with the individual coaches and the individual teams, especially for fall sports, because that’s what’s upon us right now.”
As fall sports begin, Rogles said the coaches and athletes are on the same page, and he is hoping for a successful season.
“I’m very excited to work with our coaches and athletes and just help them and support any way that I can,” he said. “I want to put off the vibe and message that I am here for every team, and I will do whatever I can to ensure that.”
