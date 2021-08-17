CASA of the Ohio Valley announced Ashley Evans-Smith is its new executive director. She started in the role Monday.
Evans-Smith replaces Rosemary Conder, who retired from CASA after six years with the organization.
Evans-Smith was formerly a program director for CASA and has been with the nonprofit for about four years.
“I am thrilled,” she said. “I’m moving into a new position, but I’m not new to the organization, and I continue to be passionate about our mission and confident in the effectiveness of it.”
Evans-Smith has a history in social work prior to her time at CASA. She said she was brought to the organization by Conder and the excitement she expressed about CASA’s mission.
CASA of the Ohio Valley was established in 1996 as a nonprofit serving Daviess and McLean counties as court advocates for children experiencing abuse and neglect. In 2020, CASA cited at least 600 children facing abuse and neglect in its service area, according to information provided by CASA.
Evans-Smith said that although each day brings its own unique set of responsibilities, she will generally be working to run the organization, ensuring it is fulfilling its mission to serve children in the communities it serves and that each staff member and volunteer has the tools to do that.
While COVID-19 has created some challenges for the organization, as it has for many other nonprofits, Evans-Smith said CASA has continued to serve children, and she hopes to continue expanding on those efforts.
“That is the most important thing, that we continue to adapt and change as the community changes, as the economy changes, as the needs change, that CASA continues to serve,” she said.
Conder said although she will miss CASA, she has confidence it will prosper and grow under Evans-Smith’s leadership.
“We are so grateful for the support from the community and look forward to the growth of the program for 25 more years,” she said. “This is our 25th anniversary, and I think it’s just such a great time to see the program grow under Ashley’s leadership.”
Conder has been with CASA since 2015, during which time CASA expanded into McLean County, moved into its new location on Second Street, expanded community outreach and brought in more donors.
“CASA was an amazing organization already,” Conder said. “What it needed was someone who could look at it from a business perspective.
“I was really passionate about us getting the doors open here, and I just am so grateful. I think it’s going to be a wonderful transition for them, and I’ll always be a supporter.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
