Ashley Evans-Smith, the executive director of CASA of the Ohio Valley, has been appointed to the Rural Leadership Council of the National Court Appointed Special Advocate/Guardian ad Litem (CASA/GAL) Association for Children, or CASA/GAL.

Evans-Smith said was appointed to the leadership council to share information about what is being faced in rural communities, any issues they have, any successes they have, and how they can make the organization better as a whole.

Damon Stone, 270-228-2833, dstone@messenger-inquirer.com

