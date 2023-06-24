Ashley Evans-Smith, the executive director of CASA of the Ohio Valley, has been appointed to the Rural Leadership Council of the National Court Appointed Special Advocate/Guardian ad Litem (CASA/GAL) Association for Children, or CASA/GAL.
Evans-Smith said was appointed to the leadership council to share information about what is being faced in rural communities, any issues they have, any successes they have, and how they can make the organization better as a whole.
“We meet regularly to talk about issues that, specifically, rural communities are facing,” Evans-Smith said. “Whether that’s increase in abuse and neglect, issues with volunteerism, strengths and weaknesses of different programs, and we bring those together to collectively share information from across the nation, and make sure that we can apply any new things that are effective, wherever we can.”
CASA of the Ohio Valley serves Daviess County and McLean County, and expanding into Hancock County. It’s volunteer-based organization and recruits and trains community volunteers who advocate for abused and neglected children in family courts.
Working alongside child welfare leaders, Evans-Smith will play an integral role in voicing the needs of programs that make up the National CASA/GAL network.
“My role as an executive director is to manage our program here, and our role on the leadership council is to share information about our program and about other programs in our area, so that we can, as a collective, national organization, make each of our local programs better,” Evans-Smith said.
Evans-Smith began her career at CASA of Ohio Valley in 2017, and assumed the role of Executive Director in 2021, and has a bachelor’s degree in social work from the University of Kentucky, and a master’s degree in social work from the University of Louisville, and is pursuing a master’s degree in Children’s Law and Policy from Loyola University Chicago.
“We see big successes for other programs across the nation,” Evans-Smith said. “I hope to be able to translate that into making our program better so we can serve more local kids more effectively.”
Those interested in volunteering can call 270-683-2138, or visit their website, casaov.org.
