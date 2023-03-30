Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Ohio Valley will team with radio station WBKR for its first “Block Party” event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday on the front lawn of the radio station at 3301 Frederica St.
The event, which will kick off spring break and National Child Abuse Prevention Month, will be “stay-cation” themed and include giveaways to local and nearby entities such as Holiday World in Santa Claus, Indiana, the Koch Family Children’s Museum of Evansville and tickets to country musician Josh Turner’s show May 18 at the RiverPark Center, along with gift cards to local businesses.
J’s Good Grub, Taqueria La Bendicion De Dios and Kona Ice will be on-site food vendors.
Ashley Evans-Smith, executive director for CASA of Ohio Valley, is hoping for “gorgeous” weather for the event, which will also coincide with promoting the organization’s advocate training session April 18.
“We thought it would be a great time to highlight what the needs are in the community and a way that those in the community who become aware of those issues can give back,” she said. “Our overarching goal for this event, just as a nonprofit serving abused and neglected children in our community, is to raise awareness.
“... We are also giving families the information that they need to prevent child abuse.”
The advocate training program is for those “ready to become an advocate,” Evans-Smith said.
Training will include the topics of awareness, factors for child abuse and neglect — such as substance abuse, mental health needs, poverty and other traumas — and how to best advocate for those affected.
Evans-Smith said she and her staff are “always willing” to share information about how children have been impacted by abuse and neglect and how people can get involved.
“CASA of Ohio Valley’s advocate training is an opportunity for those in our community who are ready to make a difference in the life of a child,” Evans-Smith said.
