Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Ohio Valley will team with radio station WBKR for its first “Block Party” event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday on the front lawn of the radio station at 3301 Frederica St.

The event, which will kick off spring break and National Child Abuse Prevention Month, will be “stay-cation” themed and include giveaways to local and nearby entities such as Holiday World in Santa Claus, Indiana, the Koch Family Children’s Museum of Evansville and tickets to country musician Josh Turner’s show May 18 at the RiverPark Center, along with gift cards to local businesses.

