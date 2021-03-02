LeAnne Musick Caselden envisions a performing arts academy downtown that will teach dance, vocals, instruments and acting to kids from kindergarten through college.
Tom Mitzel, president of Kentucky Wesleyan College, said he’s interested in the idea and hopes to discuss it with his board of trustees “in the next several weeks.”
The board meets again in June.
Mitzel said he thought the arts academy would be “a great thing for the entire area. It could be a major step for Owensboro.”
Caselden said she’s also talking with the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum and the Owensboro Symphony Orchestra about participating.
Chris Joslin, executive director of the Hall of Fame, said, “Based on the concept she showed us, I feel like there’s an opportunity to collaborate.”
“It will be a trifecta for arts, health and economic development,” Caselden said. “It will be the first business in the U.S. like this.”
She’s hoping money can be raised and buildings renovated in time for an August 2022 opening.
Caselden believes the academy could have 1,200 students within three years of its opening.
“I already have 400,” she said.
She and her husband, Ken, recently bought the the two-story building at 409-411 E. Second St., which houses her Musick Studios.
She teaches dance to students from kindergarten through 12th grade.
Caselden wants to raise money to purchase the two buildings west of hers.
The former Wright Machine Building at 401 E. Second, adjacent to Musick Studios, has 26,136 square feet on three floors.
It was built in 1905.
Across Crittenden Street, on the northwest corner, is another former Wright Machine Building, also erected in 1905, that has 22,014 square feet on three floors.
That building at 321 E. Second St., was most recently the Wax Works Training Center.
Mitzel said KWC is “potentially” interested in purchasing one of the buildings.
But that would be a board decision, he said.
Caselden said, “When kids finish my dance program, there was no place for them to go here. They learned dance, but they need acting and voice lessons too.”
She wants to have a K-12 program with 95 classes for dance, voice, acting and instruments.
And then, the students to move to KWC.
Mitzel said KWC is adding a dance class this fall.
The college could possibly teach a full dance program, music theater and music business classes downtown, if the board approves the idea, he said.
Caselden said, “We’ll open a talent agency to help the graduates get jobs. It will be a one-stop-shop for the students.”
She said the academy will “keep money in the community and fill vacant buildings downtown.”
The business district of downtown now basically stops at the Glover H. Cary Bridge.
The academy would extend the district another two blocks to the east.
Caselden said she expects to have student shows at Theatre Workshop of Owensboro, the Hall of Fame and the RiverPark Center.
“We want to partner with everyone and have shows every week,” she said. “We want to go all in.”
Caselden said, “This will bring a lot of revenue downtown. We’re wanting to create a rebirth of the arts district.”
The 2008 masterplan for downtown included a $5 million arts academy.
But nothing happened with that idea.
Caselden is hoping to finally make it happen.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
