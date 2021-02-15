Fourteen years ago, LeAnne Musick Caselden rented the two-story building at 409-411 E. Second St. from Terry Woodward with hopes of owning it someday.
Last month, she and her husband, Ken Caselden, made that dream come true, buying the building for their Musick Studios, which teaches dance to students from kindergarten through 12th grade.
They also bought the parking lot next door.
“We’re looking to expand,” Caselden said as she celebrated her fifth anniversary in the building back in 2012. “We can just leave it at that.”
At 7 p.m. on Feb. 26, she’ll announce those expansion plans during a show at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame’s Woodward Theatre.
Caselden said Woodward gave her a “rent to own” option 14 years ago, so rent payments went toward the purchase price.
The building, erected in 1900, has 6,622 square feet on two floors.
For many years, it was owned by Barret-Fisher, a janitorial equipment and supplies distributor.
But it had been vacant for several years before Caselden rented it.
On Wednesday, she said, “I had 550 students before COVID and I still have 400 students a day now.”
Caselden said, “I’ve learned a lot using the cards I was dealt. We don’t have pick up and drop off on Second Street anymore. That wasn’t safe. We use all three doors in the building now.”
She said, “Classes are 45 minutes instead of an hour — to leave us time to sanitize between classes.”
Students come from several counties around Owensboro.
Caselden earned a business degree and worked in the restaurant industry for 14 years before she opened the dance studio.
“I had had enough,” she said in 2012. “I was ready to do what I loved. I went to college to learn how to run my own business, but I never knew it’d be a dance studio.”
It began with her teaching a dance class at the Hines Center in Philpot.
Though Caselden danced in high school, she said her skills didn’t totally come from that experience.
“You can’t teach passion,” she said. “Dancing was just in me. I’m self-taught, and I’m proud of that because of how far I’ve come.”
Her announcement on Feb. 26 will tell the community how far she wants to go.
