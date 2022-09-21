On Tuesday, the Green River District Health Department reported 366 new COVID-19 cases in the seven-county region for the week of Sept. 12-18 — a decrease of 189 cases from the previous weekly report.
Daviess County continued to see fewer new cases, with 159 this week compared to last week’s 276, while Hancock County dropped to nine new cases and McLean County dropped from 31 to 22 new cases.
