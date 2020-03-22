The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Kentucky grew to 87 on Saturday, Gov. Andy Beshear said in his daily online news conference.
And the state has seen its third death from the disease — a 67-year-old Anderson County man with other health problems, he said.
Beshear said each time a Kentuckian dies from the disease, the Governor’s Mansion is lit up in green as a symbol of compassion and renewal.
“We know we are going to have more cases every day,” he said. “This is the challenge of our lifetime.”
Beshear said he believes that more than 1,500 people have tested negative for the disease.
He told viewers that he understands that they are hurting.
“Many of you don’t have the same job you had two weeks ago,” Beshear said. “But you’re helping the vulnerable among us.”
He said, “The anxiety is out there. I feel it too. But we will get through this.”
Beshear encouraged people to not rely on social media for their information.
They can go to kycovid19.ky.gov for information and go to reliable news sources, he said.
Beshear asked churches to ring their bells on Sunday to show support.
He said businesses that have been impacted by forced closings, which is most businesses, are now eligible for help from the Small Business Administration.
Those people can call 1-800-659-2955.
“There is no stigma to taking public assistance,” Beshear said, encouraging people to sign up for unemployment benefits and other programs.
Two children in Kentucky have tested positive for the disease.
An 8-month-old is in good condition, Beshear said. And a 6-year-old has been discharged from the hospital, he said.
Beshear called for compassion and kindness for those with the illness.
“They are not lepers,” he said. “It’s not their fault.”
Beshear said he hopes when the crisis ends “people will say I was too aggressive” in trying to prevent it.
That, he said, is better than not being aggressive enough.
Comments on his Facebook page referred to Beshear as “Mr. Rogers for adults,” compared his daily news conferences to President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s “fireside chats” and promoted him for president.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.