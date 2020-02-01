Cash Unchained, a tribute band for the late Johnny Cash, is coming to the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum on Feb. 8.
And Ronnie Lambrich, the band’s rhythm guitar player, will get a chance to perform for his family and friends.
James Tamelcoff III, the band’s lead singer, said, “We’ve been looking forward to bringing our show to Owensboro for quite some time now. And it’s even more special to present it at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum.”
He said, “Lambrich grew up here. And it’s going to be very special for him to have many friends and family see him perform on stage for the first time.”
Tamelcoff, who goes by “James 3,” said. “We cover Cash’s complete career from start to finish.”
Songs come from the Cash catalog from his days with Sam Phillips at Sun Records in Memphis to his later years with Rick Rubin and American Recordings.
The band takes its name from a 1996 Cash album that won a Grammy for best country album.
Tamelcoff debuted the act on April 16, 2016, at the State Theatre in Culpepper, Virginia, before a sold-out crowd.
The band recorded its first album at Sun Records in September that year.
Band members are Lambrich, Mike Hott, Austin Boggs and Noah Smith.
Tickets are available at bluegrasshall.org.
They’re $20 and $30.
Doors open at 5 p.m. and the show starts at 7.
• Also this month, Love Canon, a band that mixes bluegrass with “the electronic-tinged pop-hits of the ‘80s and ‘90s,” will be at the Hall of Fame for a Valentine’s Day show on Feb. 14.
The evening will also include a pre-show dinner in the Independence Bank Event Room on the Hall of Fame’s third floor.
Tickets for the show are $25.
The package that includes the dinner and show is $149 per couple.
270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.