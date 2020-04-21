Casting Crowns, Billboard’s top-selling act in Christian music since 2007, was scheduled to perform at Beaver Dam Amphitheater on June 19 with singer-songwriter Jamie Kimmett.
But with the coronavirus pandemic still not allowing crowds to gather in Kentucky, the date has been moved to Sept. 4.
Heath Eric, the promoter, said, “Our top priority is the safety of our artists, crews, guests and staff.”
He said, “This move is being made out of an abundance of caution and concern regarding the spread of the COVID-19 virus. We’re continuing to defer to state and local leadership, health officials and the CDC for guidance.”
Previously purchased tickets will be honored on the new date, Eric said, and new tickets can be bought online at BeaverDamAmp.com.
Prices range from $19.50 to $49.50.
Casting Crowns has sold more than 11 million albums to date.
Hits include “Who Am I,” “Voice of Truth,” “Praise You In This Storm,” “Just Be Held” and “Only Jesus.”
The group has had nine No. 1 hits on radio and four RIAA Gold certified digital singles.
Kimmett, who grew up in a small town in Scotland, has toured with such artists as Zach Williams, Matt Maher, Casting Crowns and For King & Country.
Singles include “Since I Met You,” “Prize Worth Fighting For,” “Burdens” and “Love Your Neighbor.”
