Technically, brothers Tom and Joe Castlen are both retired.
Judge Tom Castlen retired from the Daviess Circuit Court bench in 2009. Joe Castlen retired from the bench as Daviess Circuit judge at the beginning of 2019.
But neither have ever stopped working. Tom Castlen spent five years as a senior status judge, where he covered cases around the state where judges had conflicts of interest or were unavailable. But when that ended in 2014, the Administrative Office of the Courts found more cases for him to cover.
Today, both judges work cases in multiple counties, including Daviess County, where they are filling in for Family Court Judge Julie Hawes Gordon, who is on voluntary suspension pending an April hearing by the Judicial Conduct Commission. That’s only one of the many counties where the brothers are carrying cases.
“Together, we were in nine separate counties, in District Court, Circuit Court, Family Court and mediation,” Joe Castlen said, in an interview with both men last week.
“We tell people, ‘have gavel, will travel,’ ” Tom Castlen said.
The brothers do travel together for some cases. For example, when they’re doing county mediations — where a retired judge hears from both sides in a case and helps both parties try to reach a settlement — they both hear cases out of the stack.
“Tom and I are working in tandem,” Joe Castlen said. “On mediations, there are two days we go to Madisonville. Whoever completes the first one picks up the next one. We did that in several counties.”
Some cases have taken the Castlens as far away as Hickman County, a nearly three-hour drive, and trips to places closer to home, like Ohio and Webster counties, aren’t uncommon. Some cases can be handled remotely, but mediations in criminal cases need to be done in person.
Tom Castlen said he doesn’t mind the time working cases outside Daviess County.
“I kind of enjoy going on those longer trips,” he said. “Joe and I will drive down together.”
Occasionally, the two make side trips, such as to the giant cross in Wickliffe.
Joe Castlen said, when he was approached about continuing to work after his retirement, he had some conditions.
“I said, ‘I’ll do anything but Family Court,’ ” he said. “When our Family Court judge stepped down, they (the Administrative Office of the Courts) tried to call me.”
At the time, Castlen was hearing a case elsewhere on the bench.
The AOC official “called Tom and said, ‘Do you think your brother Joe would take Family Court?’ and he said, ‘Oh yes, and I’ll help him.’ ”
A goal for the brothers in Family Court is to resolve the cases that have been pending. The weight of responsibility in Family Court — which hears divorces, child custody and visitation disputes, juvenile abuse and neglect cases and adoptions, is something both judges take seriously.
“The people who come through the door at Family Court are coming with a lot of hurt with them,” Tom Castlen said. “... We are pretty sensitive to them. We are trying to work extra hard to move those cases.
“We take it very seriously and are sensitive to the concerns of (attorneys), and especially the litigants who are in such emotional distress.”
The cases can be trying, but the courts are also places where judges can try to help, Joe Castlen said.
“A hospital is where people go who have physical ailments. But the court is where people go who have emotional or mental” ills, Joe Castlen said. “When you’re on the bench, you feel like you have some control, rather than being a bystander.”
“I think the courts have had an epiphany” on the issues of substance abuse and mental health, and their connection to crime. “We have drug courts and mental health courts. It’s a recognition of the diseases in people’s lives.”
The brothers discuss legal issues, but they don’t have disagreements over the decisions each make.
“Tom has laughed at a few of my opinions,” Joe Castlen said.
“Not as much as the Court of Appeals,” Tom quipped. Later he said, “we do have discussions about legal issues and the application of the law. It’s more academic than what to do on a legal case.”
The brothers do consult each other.
“I take his advice very seriously, and seek it often,” Tom Castlen said.
“We ask each other’s opinions and discuss difficult cases and situations,” Joe Castlen said. “We haven’t had many disagreements.”
Working together as judges fulfills a lifelong goal, in a way. Both brothers said a dream they had was to one day go into private practice together.
“When I was in law school, we always talked about being in law practice together,” Joe Castlen said. “We even had a bunch of books with ‘Castlen and Castlen’ stamped on them.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.