The Castlen Dog Park at Legion Park closed Friday and will not reopen until Feb. 17, weather permitting.
Brittini Klotzback, recreation supervisor for the Owensboro Parks and Recreation Department, said the temporary closure is so the grass at the dog park can be reseeded.
“Since it’s winter, it’s a good time to reseed the grass,” she said.
Klotzback said animals must stay off the grass until the new grass gets rooted.
There will be no changes to the park’s fences, Klotzback said.
“It’s just beautification for the ground,” she said.
Klotzback said crews are also treating the soil at the park.
The Castlen Dog Park is usually open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. The park, which opened in August of last year, has areas for small and large dogs. The dog park is nearly 2 acres.
For any additional questions or concerns about the dog park closure, the Parks and Recreation Department can be reached at 270-687-8700.
Trey Crumbie, 270-691-7297, tcrumbie@messenger-inquirer.com.
