Mark Castlen, a 60-year-old political newcomer, roared out of the pack to capture second-place in the race for a seat on the Owenboro City Commission on Tuesday.
And he came close to beating Larry Maglinger for the top spot — which becomes mayor pro tem.
Maglinger finished with 8,120 votes to Castlen’s 8,024.
“It was awful close,” Maglinger said.
Former City Commissioner Bob Glenn returned to the commission with 8,107 votes.
And Commissioner Jeff Sanford retained his seat on the commission with 7,001 votes.
The Castlen name is well known in Daviess County politics.
“I’m sure my last name helped,” Castlen said. “But if I hadn’t touched on issues that mattered to people I don’t know that I would have won.”
He said, “I walked the precincts and talked to people for 20 to 30 minutes at a time. My focus was to try to bring the community together. That really resonated with people.”
Castlen said he wants to focus on flooding and working with the northwest area of the city to help it grow.
“They feel like they’ve been forgotten and I feel like it too,” he said.
Maglinger said the city commission must continue to work with COVID-19 relief.
“We need to work with the budget to keep it in good shape,” he said.
“We have to keep our businesses in good shape and recruit more,” Maglinger said. “And we have to keep the city safe.”
Glenn said, “We have to be more serious about COVID-19 and really encourage people to wear masks. The state and federal money is drying up. We have got to have more incentives or we’re going to lose small businesses, people will lose jobs and some will lose their homes.”
He said, “We’ve got to do more about gun violence. We have to show young at-risk adults that you don’t have to join a gang.”
And Glenn said, “We have to develop an economic plan for the next decade.”
Sanford said he wants to bring back the primary election for city races.
With 16 candidates for city commissioner, he said, it was hard for voters to have time to study each candidate’s positions on issues.
“We need the primary back,” Sanford said.
This year, he said, voters looked for name recognition.
Two current commissioners were reelected and a former commissioner returned.
“They were looking at experience,” Sanford said.
He said he wants to focus on northwestern Owensboro and see it revitalized.
Sanford said about $1 million is available for that project.
“We’re very close to releasing some government dollars,” he said.
And Sanford said he expects private investment there as well.
The rest of field included former Commissioner Jay Velotta, 5,957; Debbie Fillman, 5,788; Gordon “Gordy” Wilcher, 5,721; Dale Taylor, 5,406; Walter Lee, 4,450; Jared Michael Revlett, 3,881; Michael A. Walker, 3,752; Deirdre A. Carbon, 3,262; Deanna J. Endicott-Smith, 2,870; Bill Moss, 1,875; Joseph Martin, 1,078; and Andy Gamblin, 1,023.
