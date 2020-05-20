Daviess County Sen. Matt Castlen was recently recognized by the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce with a “Chamber MVP” award for work during this year’s legislative session.
Castlen, a Maceo Republican, was one of 11 state legislators selected to receive the state Chamber of Commerce award.
A press release said the award is for lawmakers who, “showed strong leadership for the business community by sponsoring or carrying Kentucky Chamber priority legislation ... on passage of critical legislation to improve Kentucky or by taking hard votes in defense of business.”
Chamber president and CEO Ashli Watts said in the release, “The business community feels it is important to highlight the efforts of legislators who went out of their way to help create a positive Kentucky business climate.”
Castlen was recognized for being the primary sponsor of Senate Bill 173, which would have encouraged employers to retain workers who had failed a drug test by creating employer-sponsor substance abuse treatment.
The bill passed the Senate, but was not called by the House during the abbreviated legislative session.
