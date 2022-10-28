Charlie Castlen never considered himself a politician, but he felt obligated to become politically involved after the controversy in 1995 over the merger between Owensboro-Daviess County Hospital and Mercy Hospital.
“City and county officials and the hospital leadership all denied there was going to be a merger. Literally the day after the election that year, they announced that a ‘partnership’ had been formed,” he said. “I got involved because of the way that was handled.”
More than 25 years, five terms as city commissioner and three terms as county commissioner later, Castlen, a Republican, now seeks to be the next judge-executive of Daviess County. Current Judge-Executive Al Mattingly is not seeking reelection.
Castlen said he offers honesty and integrity, and he is proud of what he’s accomplished with Mattingly over the last 12 years. He said he will continue to work for the benefit of the community.
Two major projects that started under Mattingly that Castlen will strive to complete are the county broadband initiative and the proposed amphitheater at Yellow Creek Park.
Additionally, Castlen said he intends to meet with local business leaders to find out how to attract more industry to the county.
“I want to meet with each CEO and plant manager and have one-on-one conversations to see if their company were to expand, would Owensboro be that site? And if not, why? What can we change?” he said.
If elected, Castlen said he will continue Mattingly’s record of fiscal conservatism.
“We’re not going to raise taxes just because we have some idea or dream,” he said.
But one thing that Castlen differs with Mattingly on is leadership style, he said.
“We definitely have different styles in dealing with individuals. I’m not saying his style is wrong; we’re just unique human beings,” he said. “His approach was driven by being the oldest of 12 children, and I’m the 12th of 13. And I truly believe your placement in your family as you grow up shapes how you deal with people.”
That means that attendees of Fiscal Court meetings won’t have any gavels thrown at them — which Mattingly frequently joked about doing if someone spoke for too long.
“As one of the younger kids, if I threw a rock at somebody, they were liable to catch it and throw it back at me,” Castlen said with a chuckle. “I would be in a worse place by having thrown it than just banging it on the counter and saying, ‘Order in the court.’ ”
