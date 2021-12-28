Sen. Matt Castlen, who represents Daviess, Hancock and McLean counties in the Kentucky Senate, said Monday that’s he’s stepping back from politics for a few years.
Castlen, 35, said in his announcement that his children are now 11, 8 and 5 years old.
“They, along with my wife, Laura, are my priority,” he said. “This time of life is quickly passing us by. These are the most important years of their lives. I will be devoting my time and energy to our family, raising the next generation to love the Lord and love our nation.
“A lot of thought and prayers went into the decision over Christmas. I will finish my last year in office. There are a lot of things I want to work on. I’m not done with politics. I look forward to my time with my family and to the future when Lord willing, I will serve the commonwealth once again.”
Asked when that might be, Castlen said, “When the Lord says, ‘Go back,’ I will.”
He said he loves fighting for the “common man” in Frankfort.
Castlen grew up on a farm.
He and his wife, Laura, started Castlen Welding and Manufacturing in their garage.
He did the welding, and she kept the books.
In 2014, they bought the 92-acre former Green River Steel property east of Owensboro for $2.6 million to expand their business into Castlen Steel.
It’s slowly developing into a private riverport.
Earlier this year, American River Transportation Company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Archer-Daniels-Midland Co., announced that it was partnering with Castlen Steel for barge fleeting and cleaning there.
Castlen was building a facility for ADM to store fertilizer to sell to retail outlets and farmers in the region.
Fertilizer will come in by barge and go out by truck and rail, he said at the time.
Castlen said the business is being run by “very good people.”
His decision to step back from politics was based on his family, not his business, he said.
In 2016, during the Trump tidal wave that swept American politics, Castlen ousted seven-term state Rep. Tommy Thompson, a Democrat, by a vote of 13,554 to 6,236.
Two years later, when Sen. Joe Bowen retired after eight years in office, Castlen beat Democrat Bob Glenn 27,139 to 18,019 for the seat.
He said he decided to make his announcement now so others will have time to think about running for the seat.
Castlen said he is most proud of Senate Bill 9, which he successfully sponsored this year.
“I’m very pro-life,” he said. “That was one of my proudest moments.”
Senate Bill 9 makes it a felony for any physician or other health care provider in Kentucky to fail to take steps to try to “preserve the life and health of a born-alive infant.”
Castlen serves on the boards of the Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corp. and Independence Bank, according to his Senate profile page.
He is vice chairman of the Senate Agriculture Committee and chairman of its subcommittee on Economic Development & Tourism.
Castlen is also a member of the Senate Natural Resources & Energy Committee and the Senate Appropriations & Revenue Committee.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
