JUDGE-EXECUTIVE

Charlie Castlen, winner of the Daviess County judge-executive race, takes down his campaign signs on election night along Highway 1554 in Sorgho.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

After polls close each Election Day, Judge-Executive-elect Charlie Castlen makes it a point to go around Daviess County to collect his campaign signs.

Despite winning the biggest election of his life Tuesday, this election was no different. For Castlen, it’s something to keep him busy while the results are still an open question.

