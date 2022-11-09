After polls close each Election Day, Judge-Executive-elect Charlie Castlen makes it a point to go around Daviess County to collect his campaign signs.
Despite winning the biggest election of his life Tuesday, this election was no different. For Castlen, it’s something to keep him busy while the results are still an open question.
“Here’s the bottom line: I run a low-budget campaign. I don’t know if I’m going to win or not,” Castlen, a Republican, said Tuesday night after his victory. “It’s a whole lot easier to collect signs when you don’t know whether you won or lost then knowing you lost and having to go pick up hundreds of your signs.”
While he was collecting his signs, the results were rolling Castlen’s way. He received 20,203 votes (61.71%) to Democrat Bruce Kunze’s 12,533 (38.29%).
Castlen said he was hopeful heading into the election, but he knew he had a formidable opponent in Kunze, who was a former county commissioner.
The judge-executive-elect said he spent about $10,000 on the primary race and another $10,000 in the general election campaign, compared to Kunze’s $30,000.
“I heard Bruce running radio ads the last few weeks,” Castlen said. “I was running no radio ads, so I was hoping those ads wouldn’t be that effective.”
The judge-executive-elect has 20 years of experience as an elected official — five terms as city commissioner, including four as mayor pro tem, and three terms as county commissioner. His experience outweighs all three of his incoming colleagues — commissioners Larry Conder, Chris Castlen and Janie Marksberry — none of whom have served on Fiscal Court.
Castlen said he thinks his easy-going nature will ensure that the next Fiscal Court works together smoothly.
“I know Chris because he’s my nephew, but the others I don’t know personally … but it’s just in my nature to respect people,” he said.
In the coming months, Castlen said he plans to meet with outgoing Judge-Executive Al Mattingly — who chose not to seek reelection — as well as other county officials.
“I think it’s important to sit down with Judge Mattingly and the county treasurer, because there are things the judge-executive deals with that the commissioners aren’t involved with if it’s not up for a vote,” he said.
