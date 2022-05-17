Christopher Castlen, in his first run for public office, defeated incumbent George Wathen to become west county commissioner for Daviess Fiscal Court.
Castlen, a retired lieutenant with the Owensboro Police Department, defeated Wathen by 369 votes in the GOP primary, while also topping Sharon Castle, Patrick Garfield Hayden and Dustin Warren. With no Democrat in the race, Castlen will become commissioner next year when the new court takes office.
