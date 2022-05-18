BOX THIS ...

Daviess Judge-Executive

Charlie Castlen (R) — 3,961

Will Mounts (R) — 2,829

Reid Haire (R) — 1,822

Daviess County Commissioner Charlie Castlen defeated fellow Republicans Reid Haire and Will Mounts in Tuesday’s primary election, setting up a race with Democrat Bruce Kunze in November’s general election.

Castlen, 60, a Daviess County commissioner since 2010, said, after vote totals were posted, that it feels good to know he is moving forward to the general election.

“I was asked how I felt a week ago, and I said, ‘I am hopeful, but the truth is I don’t know if I will win by 1,000 votes or lose by 1,000 votes,’ ” Castlen said. “There has been a whole bunch of pressure and stress that is a whole lot better now than it was.”

Castlen received 3,961 votes to Mounts’ 2,829 votes and Haire’s 1,882 votes.

Castlen said he spent a quiet evening at his home in Owensboro while the votes were tallied, because he did not want to have a house full of well-wishers if things did not turn out in his favor.

“I told my wife if people want to show up after I know that I won, that is fine,” he said.

Castlen said he does not anticipate making a lot of changes to his campaign strategy as he switches gears to campaigning for the office against Kunze, a former county commissioner.

“For the primary, my main focus was letting people know that I have had good accomplishments on Fiscal Court and even going back to when I was a city commissioner,” he said. “Most Republican primary voters are very conservative, so to drive home the point that I am a conservative candidate, and I think that even in November that is important, but maybe not as important, because you are going to have a lot of Democrats that I need to pick up to win.”

Castlen was the first candidate to announce his intention to run for judge-executive, in July 2021, one week after Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said he wouldn’t seek a fourth term.

The certified public accountant served five terms as an Owensboro city commissioner — four of them as mayor pro-tem — before moving to county office in the 2010 election. He represents the county commission’s Central District.

Challenger Mounts said Tuesday evening that Castlen will have his full support in the general election.

Haire, who served as judge-executive between 1998 and 2010, did not return a request for comment Tuesday evening.