A river filled with memories has crossed my path in the past 90 years, but none, perhaps, has carried more of a skull-buster than castor oil.
And I’m sure that what I’m about to say here is going to be remembered by more than a few folks.
My mom dearly loved her children, and it was for that reason that I was always flabbergasted to think she would give us castor oil, a dosage some dared to call a medication.
My only brother, Bob, always said the stuff would cure everything from athletes foot to child birth. I didn’t know about that, but Mom didn’t think it was very funny. She was the keeper of the key atop the dreaded medicine’s storage space and didn’t want somebody mistakingly thinking it was rat poisoning.
No cat worth its long tail would have messed with the stuff.
Forever one to think school was a total distraction, there were several mornings I woke up and told Mom I didn’t feel well and couldn’t go to school.
And every time I’d hear Mom walking to that cabinet, grabbing that fatal bottle of castor oil, placing it in a pan of warm water so it would pour easily and have a dose waiting the second my feet hit the floor.
Then I could spend the rest of the day upchuckIng everything in my upper body except my ribs.
Oh, and by the way, Mom served my castor oil with orange juice, and that kept me away from oranges to this point and likely forever.
With the exception of somebody like myself, we don’t hear much about castor oil these days. The same holds true for Carter’s Little Liver Pills. Mom gave me those pills for everything castor oil didn’t take care of, and I never did have anything wrong with my liver!
We didn’t have television back in the days castor oil was so popular, so there were no commercials pushing the product. And that leads to something else I don’t understand.
It is not uncommon today to see commercials that tell us more negative things about certain medications than favorable information. For instance, the announcer will tell us about bad things that can happen if we take other medications along with what he’s pushing.
The bad things take longer to tell about than the good.
That didn’t happen with castor oil. You couldn’t stay out of the bathroom long enough to worry about anything else.
But in all fairness, I don’t know how many medications were available 90 years ago. It could be that castor oil and those little pills were some off the best we had.
