The Owensboro Police Department has selected a school resource officer to handle security for Owensboro Middle School and Owensboro Innovation Middle School.
Officer Sal Castro, who has been with OPD for nine years and has served as a patrol officer and a D.A.R.E. officer, will begin working as SRO at the middle schools at the beginning of the 2020-21 school year.
Castro is the second officer OPD will provide to the school district. OPD has had an SRO stationed at Owensboro High School for years with that officer working at schools across the district.
School resource officers provide security at school buildings, handle calls for service, teach classes, attend school events and have regular contact with students throughout the day.
Randy Bryant, Owensboro Middle School’s principal of operations, said he was excited that the board had decided to bring an SRO to the middle schools. Castro is already known by OMS students through his work as a D.A.R.E. officer, Bryant said.
“He’s great with our kids,” Bryant said. “The kids have built relationships with him through the D.A.R.E. program.”
“We have over 800 students in this building,” Bryant said. Having an SRO on-site “is definitely a necessity.”
A press release from Owensboro Public Schools said, prior to joining OPD, Castro worked with kindergarten through eighth-grade students as a language tester in Yuma, Arizona, helping students with their English skills and their transition to the school district.
The school district will cover 100% of Castro’s salary. The district covers half of the salary of Officer Scott Norris, the school resource officer at Owensboro High School.
“The Owensboro Police Department is pleased to continue our partnership with Owensboro Public Schools by adding an additional officer to help in the middle schools,” OPD Public Information Officer Andrew Boggess said in a prepared statement. “This addition not only extends a relationship we’ve had with OPS for a long time, but strengthens the safety and security of everyone in the building as well.”
In a prepared statement, Castro said: “Becoming a police officer and having the opportunity to work in the schools is really the best of both worlds for me. I have already developed a relationship with many of the students through my time as a D.A.R.E officer, and my experience in the classroom prior to becoming a police officer will help me work with any student on all the issues they may face on a daily basis.”
