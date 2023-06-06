Catfish tournament coming in May 2024

The catfishers are returning to Owensboro.
Bob Denen, co-owner of Youngstown, Ohio-based King Kat Tournament Trail, told a crowd at the Owensboro Convention Center on Monday that he’s bringing a King Kat Outdoor Expo to the Owensboro Convention Center on May 3-4, 2024.
And a 100-boat catfishing tournament on the Ohio River is scheduled for the same weekend, he said.
The expo will feature vendors promoting supplies for hunting, fishing, archery and other outdoor sports.
“We’re excited about being in Owensboro,” Denen said. “Most cities this size don’t have a facility like this (convention center).”
Captain Scott Peavy of King Kat said he expects anglers from 12 to 15 states to participate.
He said he expects “well over 200 pounds of catfish” to be caught and released during the two days.
Denen said the entry fee will be $300 per team and the payoff will be the largest for a tournament with that level of entry fees.
The tournament will be featured on King Kat’s television show on the Pursuit Channel and YouTube in 2025.
Denen said the tournament attracts entire families, not just men.
This year, King Kat has 21 tournaments in a dozen states from Louisiana to Pennsylvania.
Catfish tournaments came to town in 2010 with Monsters on the Ohio, staged by Aaron Wheatley.
It quickly became one of the nation’s largest catfish tournaments.
Monsters on the Ohio peaked at 192 boats in 2016, and the numbers dropped after that.
In 2019, there were 167 boats competing for $50,000 in cash and prizes.
The 2020 tournament had to be canceled in 2020 because of COVID.
Wheatley stepped down in early 2021 and turned the the tournament over to Catfish Chasers Tournament Series officials.
There were 88 teams from 10 states that year, competing for more than $26,000 in total prize money.
Catfish Chasers announced that the tournament wouldn’t return in 2022.
Peavy said Wheatley did a great job in putting Owensboro on the nation’s catfishing map.
Mark Calitri, president of the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau, said tourism is on a roll in Owensboro and events like King Kat’s tournament is why.
The United Methodist Conference is at convention center this week, which is also Kentucky Motorsports Week.
