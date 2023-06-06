Catfish tournament coming in May 2024

Bob Denen, co-owner of Youngstown, Ohio-based King Kat Tournament Trail, announces on Monday that a 100-boat catfishing tournament will come to Owensboro on May 3-4, 2024, on the Ohio River.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

The catfishers are returning to Owensboro.

Bob Denen, co-owner of Youngstown, Ohio-based King Kat Tournament Trail, told a crowd at the Owensboro Convention Center on Monday that he’s bringing a King Kat Outdoor Expo to the Owensboro Convention Center on May 3-4, 2024.

Keith Lawrence, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.