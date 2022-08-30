OWENWS-08-30-22 RUMBLE ON THE RIVER PIC

Steven Fancher of Indiana holds a catfish he caught during the first Rumble on the River in 2021. The event, which is returning to English Park on Saturday, is part tournament and fundraiser for Friends of Sinners — an Owensboro faith-based treatment center for men and women.

 Photo submitted

Avid fishermen Damian Clark and Jeremy Farrar have upped the stakes for Saturday’s second annual Rumble on the River, which pits a Kentucky team and an Indiana team against each other in a catfish tournament.

Clark of Owensboro, who is director of the Kentucky team, and Farrar of New Harmony, Indiana, who is the director of the Indiana team, have agreed that the loser will have to add a tattoo of the opposition’s state.

