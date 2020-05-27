When Pam Weafer and the rest of the Cathedral Preschool teachers and staff returned to the building recently, they realized there was still St. Patrick’s Day decorations up from the last time students were there.
Weafer, Cathedral Preschool director, said when schools were shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic mid-March she, and other educators, didn’t think it would be the last time they would see students for the school year. For that reason, she and the other preschool teachers and staff wanted to have a drive-thru celebration for students on Tuesday.
“We had their artwork, they all have a change of clothes here, and the teachers finished up their progress reports,” Weafer said. “Some of them who are moving on also needed to get their diplomas.”
About 60 to 70 students drove through the celebration line Tuesday, Weafer said, some of them with signs and vehicles decorated. Cathedral Preschool teachers stood on the sidewalk with music playing and cheered them on. They also delivered to students gifts for them to enjoy over the summer.
“It was exciting to see their smiling faces,” Weafer said, adding that students who graduated were also given a sign that said, “A Cathedral Preschool Graduate Lives Here.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
