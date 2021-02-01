Registration for the 2021-22 school year for current Cathedral Preschool students, as well as St. Stephen Cathedral members, will begin Feb. 1.
Registration will be open to the public on Feb. 8.
Cathedral Preschool offers programming for 3-, 4-, and 5-year olds who are toilet trained. A nonrefundable $75 registration fee is due at the time the online registration form is completed, and the child’s current Kentucky immunization records are required, according to the preschool’s website.
Each classroom has one teacher and one teacher’s aid. The 3-year-old classes can have up to 13 students, and 4- and 5-year-old classes can have up to 17.
Students are in school from 8 to 11 a.m. with options of attending two days, three days, four days, or five days a week. The price for two days a week is $140 a month; $185 per month for three days; $200 per month for four days; and $215 a month for five days.
There are also supply fees required.
Bonnie Stuart, Cathedral Preschool office assistant, said the smaller class sizes at the school are a benefit to students.
She also said the school will again be offering its WrapAround Care program.
“This will be our third year of that, and it has gone very well,” she said.
The WrapAround Care program is offered to preschool students only and provides after school services when needed from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. A $25 registration fee is required for all sign-ups, and prices vary depending on how many days a week are needed.
Two days of after school care are $130 a month; three days is $195; four days is $260; and five days is $355.
According to Pam Weafer, Cathedral Preschool director, students who attend preschool are often better prepared for kindergarten. Preschools help teach students how to share, take turns and perform other tasks.
Weafer said preschools get students “on their way so that in kindergarten they will be ahead of the game, have a leg-up.”
Cathedral Preschool has joined the ranks of a small group of early child care and educational programs in Kentucky to have earned a Five Star rating from the Kentucky All STARS rating and improvement system. It’s rare for a private preschool to earn such a status, according to Stuart.
All registration is being submitted online this year.
For more information about the programs visit cathedralpreschool.com or call 270-926-1652.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
