The Diocese of Owensboro is asking all parishes in the Diocese to donate items to assist people affected by the recent severe flooding in eastern Kentucky.
The Diocese is asking all 78 parishes to hold special collections the weekends of Aug. 6-7 and Aug. 14-15.
Catholic Charities, which is part of the Diocese of Owensboro, is also collecting items to ship to eastern Kentucky.
Items needed include: toothbrushes, toothpaste, over the counter medication (Tylenol, ibuprofen, Advil, Motrin and other pain relievers), bleach, cleaners, hand soap, wet wipes and body wipes, liquid body soap, dish soap, laundry detergent, toilet paper, paper towels, Lysol wipes, shovels, diapers, formula, work gloves, safety glasses, masks for mold, fans, plastic gas containers, brooms, rakes and tarps.
Items can be dropped off at the Catholic Charities building at 529 Cedar St. between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The items will be distributed at a location determined by Catholic Charities, USA.
Donations can also be sent to Catholic Charities, 600 Locust St., Owensboro KY, 42301. Checks should be marked “Eastern Ky Flooding” in the memo.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
