Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Owensboro has been working in 12 counties that suffered damage in the Dec. 10 tornadoes.
In particular, the agency is working to help people who have gaps in their federal disaster assistance to rebuild or repair homes. The process is expected to take years.
“It’s about a two- to four-year process,” said Susan Montalvo-Gesser, director of Catholic Charities for the diocese. “They are just now finishing clearing the debris.”
The diocese covers all of western Kentucky. The diocese is working in the affected counties, which means Gesser and the agency’s full-time case worker frequently travel as far away as Fulton and Hickman counties to coordinate the agency’s relief effort.
“There are 14,000 people who have registered for FEMA” assistance, Gesser said. Catholic Charities will work to see who receives FEMA assistance and where extra resources are needed.
For people who didn’t have adequate insurance, there is going to be a need for more help, Gesser said.
“If your home is completely destroyed and you don’t have anything ... the maximum FEMA award is $36,000, Gesser said. “You obviously can’t rebuild your home with $36,000.”
Catholic charities is coordinating volunteers and looking for either discounts on building materials, or building supplies that can be donated, Gesser said. The diocese has received more $1.250 million in grants from Catholic Charities USA, and the parishes in the diocese have raised funds for the relief effort as well.
“All of the parishes took up a second collection that Sunday after the tornado,” Gesser said, adding, “there have been other dioceses that have taken up collections for the Kentucky tornadoes.”
But there are many other needs.
“We have to have temporary housing in the meantime” for people displaced by the tornado, she said, along with warehouses for supplies and places to house volunteer work crews.
The agency also needs volunteers to work as case managers. Catholic Charities USA sent professionals to train diocese staff on disaster case management and how to train volunteer case managers.
“They gave us exclusively a $1 million grant, and gave us another $250,000 grant in the beginning,” Gesser said. “They have been as supportive as they can be.”
The deadline to apply for FEMA assistance is Feb. 11.
Gesser said some immigrant families might be reluctant to request federal assistance if they are undocumented.
But any family with at least one U.S. citizen, such as a child born in the U.S., or a “qualified immigrant,” such as a person with refugee status, can apply for federal aid. FEMA representatives will not involve immigration officials in disaster response cases, Gesser said.
“We are encouraging them to reach out to FEMA,” Gesser said, adding “if they can’t, we can still manage their case” and help repair or rebuild the home.
People interested in being volunteer case managers can get more information by calling the Catholic Pastoral Center. Anyone who is interested in donating money, gift cards or building supplies, or can help the Catholic Charities office get building supplies at a discount, should also call the Pastoral Center.
“We need disaster relief case managers. We need tons of those,” Gesser said.
Later, she said, “You don’t have to live there to be a case manager.”
The agency needs people who can find discounts on supplies, or donated building materials. The agency needs places were volunteer work crews can stay when they are in the counties for work.
“We need warehouses” for construction supplies, Gesser said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
