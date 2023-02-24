Nearly 15 months after the Dec. 10, 2021, tornado, Chris and Robin Alvey are about ready to move into their Kentucky Highway 69 North home just outside of Hartford.
The Alveys’ previous home, which took a direct hit, is one of five houses being rebuilt through a partnership between Habitat for Humanity of Ohio County and Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Owensboro.
On the night of the storm, the Alveys and their teenage son, Ethan, were inside the house when the tornado struck.
Chris Alvey, 43, said he put his wife in the middle of him and his son, and the three just held on to each other as tight as they could.
“We just all met in the hallway, and about the time we got in the hallway, the windows exploded out of the house … it sounded like shotguns,” Chris Alvey said. “As soon as the windows came out, it peeled the roof. …It seemed like forever, but I don’t think it was on us for more than two minutes.”
Although the house was destroyed, the three escaped without any major injuries.
The Alveys had home insurance but not enough to fully rebuild and furnish it.
“Catholic Charities, they did contact us pretty early on to see where we were,” Chris Alvey said. “Did we have insurance? Did FEMA come in? … And did Red Cross show up and were they able to help? …They wanted to know so they could fill in the gaps.”
Katina Hayden, director of disaster case management for Catholic Charities, said the organization donated $200,000 to Habitat for Humanity of Ohio County.
Hayden said this partnership with Habitat was different than typical builds because these families already had homes but were displaced due to a disaster.
“We agreed to give $40,000 per house for five houses,” Hayden said. “…They were people who weren’t necessarily poverty stricken. ...But they fell into the Habitat rubric, and they raised the income level.”
More from this section
So far, four of the five houses have been built or are under construction. And what also made these houses different is that the homeowners weren’t required to be part of the volunteer labor — what’s known as “sweat equity” with traditional Habitat builds.
Ruth Fields, board president of Habitat for Humanity of Ohio County, said Catholic Charities played a large role in funding the homes, while adding that Samaritan’s Purse, United Way and Kentucky Habitat contributed as well.
Fields said most of their Habitat homes cost between $85,000 to $90,000.
“These were all total rebuilds, so they would not have happened without all the charities helping,” Fields said. “And Catholic Charities has been wonderful to us. …That $40,000 buys us our house package where we can actually get started with all the lumber and rafters. A lot of times it will pay for the HVAC or the plumbing — those large expenses.”
Chris Alvey, who works as a union carpenter, also complimented the volunteers, especially Habitat’s.
“With Habitat, and what I found super beneficial and helpful, was when we had these (volunteer) groups in and out who were not as skilled, you would have some of these Habitat workers who were very skilled — they knew exactly what was going on,” Chris Alvey said. “They knew how to run a crew who maybe didn’t know how to do everything.”
The Alveys rebuilt their 2,100-square-foot home just feet away from where the old one stood.
Along with three bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths, it contains a safe room with concrete walls for any future severe weather.
Early on, the Alveys stayed with friends and family but have since been renting a place about three miles from their current home. They expect to be moved in within a week or two.
Robin Alvey, 45, said they would’ve liked to have moved in sooner but weather and other uncontrollable factors delayed the rebuilding process.
“Everyone kept saying you’re going to be in by Christmas, and that didn’t help,” she said. “But we also knew it would happen when we were supposed to be here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.