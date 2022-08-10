CATHOLIC_CHARITIES_PIC

Alysson Magnuson, administrative assistant for the Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Owensboro, looks through items that have been donated to the eastern Kentucky flood relief. The donations are an overflow from a trailer that is filled and waiting to be delivered next week.

 By Don Wilkins/Messenger-Inquirer

From the Dec. 10, 2021, tornadoes that leveled communities across western Kentucky to the July 28 devastating floods that struck eastern Kentucky, the Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Owensboro is doing its part to support both.

For the past week, the Catholic Charities office at 529 Cedar St. has been collecting items that will be delivered next week to the flood-stricken areas.

