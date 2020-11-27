The Hancock County and Owensboro Catholic football teams put on a game for the ages when they met at Schafer-Glover Field on Oct. 16.
Hancock County survived 30-29 after a wild fourth quarter and a 2-point conversion try that came up just short for Catholic.
Now, they have the rematch Friday night, again at Schafer-Glover Field, this time in a Class 2-A playoff second-round game.
The winner moves on, the season is over for the loser.
The Hornets (6-1) played well after a slow start in a 36-0 win over Todd County Central last Saturday in the opening round of the playoffs. They had been off practice for two weeks leading into the matchup because of COVID-19.
“The fact that we didn’t practice for two weeks, once we got back in the groove, the kids did what they needed to do,” Hancock County coach Bobby Eubanks said. “Without seeing anybody for two weeks, it was tough to put a finger on what we were going to do in the game.
“It’s a testament to our kids, they got locked in.”
Hancock County will need that same mentality against Catholic in what appears to be an even matchup.
Braden Mundy has moved to starter at quarterback, and he played well running and passing in Catholic’s 40-22 first-round win over McLean County last week.
“It was more of a philosophy change,” Catholic coach Jason Morris said. “Putting more emphasis on running the football as we are, having a quarterback as athletic and dynamic as Braden, we thought that was best moving forward.”
Morris has no doubts about Hancock County’s ability, and he knows Catholic must have a better mental approach to this matchup.
“It starts with the mental approach; we have to come prepared to go,” Morris said. “If we’re not there mentally, everything else is gone.”
Catholic (6-3) should be ready to go from the start in this one, Morris said.
“We were not satisfied with the way we performed,” Morris said of Catholic’s loss at Hancock County. “Our defense has been strong all year except for the Hancock game. For us, it’s all about knowing Hancock is going to bring its best effort and us being ready for it.”
Hancock County felt like it dictated some things defensively against Catholic.
“Getting to the football, we did not sit back and let things happen, we were able to apply some pressure,” Eubanks said. “Our goal was to fly to the ball, and we did a pretty good job of that from the get go.”
Hancock County wants to challenge more passes in the middle of the field, and it will have Mundy’s running ability to contend with.
The Hornets have Darian Clay, who has rushed for 648 yards and 12 touchdowns. They have also been good spreading the ball around to other running threats.
Both sides seem ready for the rematch.
“We’re going to stay humble and hungry,” Eubanks said.
