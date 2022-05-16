The 88 Owensboro Catholic High School graduates who walked across the stage on Sunday at the Owensboro Sportscenter may always be associated with the pandemic, said Gates Settle, school principal.

However, they also will be associated with having to persevere, and to work toward something bigger than themselves, he said.

“This class had one year that was unaffected by COVID, their freshman year,” he said. “I hope they have learned what takes some of us a long time to learn as we get older, and that is to work together for a common cause.”

Students who have lived through the pandemic have also gained something else, and it’s one of the positive outcomes to come out of the past few years, Settle said.

Students learned to better appreciate school, and all other co-curricular activities associated with it. They understand what it’s like not to be able to go through specific milestones, like school dances, and retreats, so when those opportunities return, they have been grateful, he said.

Settles has been in his position for 11 years, and said he has been fortunate to lead yet another strong group of students out into the world beyond high school. The Class of 2022, the school’s 71st graduating class, is no different, he said.

“We are going to miss them, they are a good group,” he said. “I think they maybe had to grow up a little bit quicker. They had to experience things unlike any group has before, but these are some good and successful young people and I can’t wait to see what they make of themselves.”

Ben Murphy, 18, said his graduation day was sad, but also sweet. He was happy his fellow classmates and their families could come together in celebration, and to bid one another farewell.

He wanted all of his peers to enjoy each moment of the day, “because it’s all over after this,” he said.

Living through the coronavirus for most of his high school years did not mar the experience, however, he said.

“It taught us all some valuable lessons,” he said. “We definitely had to learn a different way, and we had to adapt. We learned to make the most of what we have, and to always stay positive.”

After graduation, Murphy plans to earn his associate’s degree in science from the Owensboro Community & Technical College. Following that, he might attend Western Kentucky University, but said the beauty in his limitless possibilities is exciting.

Owensboro Catholic honors its valedictorian as the Summa Cum Laude graduate, which was Jansen Tipmore this year.

Tipmore, who turned 19 on the day of his graduation ceremony, said the whole day was a little overwhelming, and filled with equal parts sadness and excitement.

He is looking forward to his next path in life, which will be studying philosophy at Centre College. He is also going to miss his high school classmates when he’s gone, he said.

In his speech to the Class of 2022, Tipmore reflected on how sad it will be to leave a place you’ve known for 12 or more years. Most OCHS students have gone to school together since preschool.

Jansen said he’s known most of his classmates his entire life.

“It’s sad to leave all these people you have come to love,” he said. “It’s hard to feel that while also trying to be hopeful about the future. I’m scared to leave, but I thank everyone for being such wonderful people, and for making my life better than before they were in it.”

