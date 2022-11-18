A Wednesday afternoon crash involving five vehicles on U.S. 231 sent two people to the hospital with apparent serious injuries.
The crash occurred shortly before 3 p.m. on U.S. 231 near Kentucky 298.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department reports say a Chevrolet Suburban driven by Elizabeth Goodall, 53, of Utica crossed the center line and went into the northbound lane, where she struck by a semitrailer driven by Michael Yawn, 54, of Owensboro.
Reports say a tire from the Suburban came off the vehicle and struck two other vehicles. Reports say the suburban then struck a Ford Fusion driven by Caleigh Shaver, 26, of Utica.
Goodall and Shaver were transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital for treatment. Reports say Goodall was in apparent critical condition, and Shaver was in serious condition.
The cause of the collision is still under investigation by the sheriff’s department’s accident reconstructionist.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.