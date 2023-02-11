The Christian County Public Schools Local Planning Committee, comprised of teachers, CCPS administration, and parents, met on February 9 to discuss changes to the current District Facilities Plan and to review a draft of an updated version.
Superintendent Chris Bentzel presented the proposal, which he initially discussed at the annual State of the Schools breakfast, to the committee Thursday. The proposal stated that Martin Luther King Elementary School (MLK) would be converted into a middle school, students from Indian Hills Elementary would be relocated to the current Hopkinsville Middle School building, and the Inspire Early Learning Academy would be relocated from MLK to Indian Hills for the 2024-25 school year.
For high school students, the current high schools would be consolidated with the academy model beginning in the fall of 2024, with Hopkinsville High School serving as the freshman academy and Christian County High and the Gateway Academy housing sophomores through seniors.
Coordinator Kevin Crider asserted that moving the sixth grade back to the middle schools would help with the overcrowding of sixth graders in four of the current elementary schools.
“The biggest reason behind why we want to make these moves is because we can make improvements without any capital projects and construction. There are moves that can be made within the schools along with the new high school that we can do without raising taxes and bidding for construction projects,” said assistant superintendent Josh Hunt.
Hunt stated that relocating the various schools will ultimately save money while still providing students with a better learning experience within the board’s budget.
19 of the committee’s 20 members, according to Hunt, voted in favor of sending the revised draft to the Kentucky Department of Education for review.
The Kentucky Board of Education will review the District Facilities Plan, and officials there will be able to make comments and recommendations on the plan before it is returned to the Local Planning Committee for further discussion.
