The Christian County Public Schools Local Planning Committee, comprised of teachers, CCPS administration, and parents, met on February 9 to discuss changes to the current District Facilities Plan and to review a draft of an updated version.

Superintendent Chris Bentzel presented the proposal, which he initially discussed at the annual State of the Schools breakfast, to the committee Thursday. The proposal stated that Martin Luther King Elementary School (MLK) would be converted into a middle school, students from Indian Hills Elementary would be relocated to the current Hopkinsville Middle School building, and the Inspire Early Learning Academy would be relocated from MLK to Indian Hills for the 2024-25 school year.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.