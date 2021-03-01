The Center for Disease Control suggests that layering masks can help improve the fit and filtration of face masks to further combat the spread of COVID-19.
Many masks may have weak spots around the edges where air and respiratory droplets might leak from the sides of masks.
Improving fit and filtration of masks could potentially help force airflow through the mask, ensuring droplets are captured by the mask rather than leaking from the edges by better fitting masks more snugly against the face.
Mask fitters and braces for face masks can be used to improve the fit of masks. Another way to improve fit, according to the CDC, is by layering.
“Adding more layers of material to a mask … is a good way to reduce the number of respiratory droplets containing the virus that come through the mask,” the CDC stated.
One way to layer is by wearing a cloth mask over a medical procedure mask.
A study conducted by the CDC suggests that exposure to infection is reduced by about 90% to 95% by modifying masks so they are properly fitted to the face, whether by twisting the ear loops and tucking extra fabric, layering masks, or by wearing a fitter or brace.
Masks should be layered with a cloth or nylon mask over a medical mask or laying two cloth masks. The CDC recommends not layering medical masks or KN95 masks.
The CDC also suggests ensuring breathing is not made more difficult when layering masks and vision is not obstructed.
Layering masks might be considered for situations where social distancing may be difficult or there is a large gathering of individuals in one place, such as the grocery store, doctor’s office, using public transportation or jobs that might require close and frequent contact with others.
“I think it makes sense to do that (in) situations where you can’t avoid contact with other people indoors or when you have to be in those settings for long periods of time,” said Green River District Health Department Public Health Director Clay Horton.
