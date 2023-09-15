The Owensboro Community Dental Clinic (CDC) and the University of Louisville (UofL) School of Dentistry are partnering in hopes of expanding dental care to local residents and surrounding areas.
Suzanne Craig, CDC board president, said the clinic opened in 2009 with the purpose of serving those who are uninsured or on Medicaid.
“Those individuals had nowhere else to go because not many dentists accepted Medicaid,” she said. “We make it our goal to see as many children and adults as we can and create a dental home for individuals.”
Craig said the clinic has served almost 25,000 people since it opened.
“We want to grow and we know the need is greater than what one clinic can do alone,” she said. “We wanted to partner with UofL to expand the number of patients we can see.”
Through the partnership, CDC will bring in students from the UofL School of Dentistry beginning in January.
“We will use the CDC site to teach students, and UofL will take over the day-to-day operations of the clinic,” Craig said. “This partnership will be beneficial to the community.”
Patrick Rose, director of faculty, graduate and off-site practices at UofL, said the main goal of the partnership is to expand what services can be offered in Owensboro.
“We want to leverage resources as UofL to be able to expand access to patient care in the area,” he said. “The patients are our primary focus, but we will also be able to use the site to educate students and provide access outside of Louisville.”
Rose said the university will put students into apartments or hotels as they travel back and forth from Louisville to Owensboro.
“It’s valuable for UofL to expose students to populations and get them familiar in working with Medicaid so they will be comfortable taking it at their practices,” he said. “We are excited to get down there and do what we can to expand and serve the community.”
Craig said the partnership contract is for five years.
“We hope they fall in love with treating this population and stay in the community,” she said. “The contract is for five years, but I can see it expanding past that.”
Craig said the CDC is excited about the prospect of seeing more patients and providing more procedures.
“Maximizing our capacity is the number one reason this partnership is important to our patients and to the community as a whole,” she said. “Most people don’t understand the need for dental care, so it’s hard to imagine how a tooth infection and pain can impact people’s ability to go to school, work and someone’s overall health.”
Craig said Kentucky ranks second in residents who have the most dental pain, and prior to COVID-19, it was the most cited reason for children missing school.
“Our clinic is the only Medicaid clinic in the region,” she said. “This area struggles with dental pain and discomfort.”
The partnership between CDC and UofL will be “natural and easy,” Craig said.
“We want to do nothing but improve dental care in the community,” she said. “UofL has a rich history of working with a broad range of individuals.”
Aside from Owensboro, four other dental practices are under UofL management, in Elizabethtown, Louisville, Paducah and Shelbyville.
