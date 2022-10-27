Gary Cecil can add Kentucky Farm Bureau’s Farmer of the Year award to his achievements.
On Wednesday, KFB announced that Cecil, whose farm is near the St. Joseph community in western Daviess County, will be receiving the organization’s top honor in December during its 103rd annual meeting at the Galt House in Louisville.
Cecil, 70, said he knew the local KFB had nominated him for the state award, but he wasn’t expecting to win it.
“It’s just an honor and really humbling that the Farm Bureau would pick our operation,” Cecil said. “It was quite a shock at first. I do want to thank our local Farm Bureau board for having the confidence in our operation.”
According to KFB, the award recognizes an individual whose efforts not only strengthen the state’s agriculture industry, but also demonstrate service and leadership both on and off the farm.
Cecil started his farm in 1974 by raising tobacco and hauling ears of corn and bales of hay for other growers.
“I then started in the lime spreader business, and the operation has grown from there,” Cecil said.
And in those years following, Cecil’s wife, Imelda, and three children — Ryan, Suzanne and Katie — have become an integral part of the farm business.
Cecil credits them for turning it into the success it is today.
“I know I’m the one in the spotlight, but I’m just a small part of it,” Cecil said. “My wife has always played a big role. …My son and two daughters are back totally involved in the operation and have been for several years now. So they all have a big part. It would be nothing without all of them — that’s for sure.”
Daughter Suzanne Cecil White said it means a lot to the family that KFB would recognize her father with the Farmer of the Year award.
White added that her father laid the foundation for what she and her siblings have today, and she considers him an inspiration.
“Obviously, we’re super proud,” she said. “Our dad is who started our whole operation, and he did it on his own. Starting a farm is not an easy feat. I’ve witnessed — 42 years myself — a lot of ups and downs. …He’s such a quiet and humble person, so he never shares or shows a struggle or a challenge. He just works through it.”
The Cecils no longer raise tobacco but have expanded into not only row crops but also mixed vegetables and greenhouse flowers.
And for the past 10 years, Cecil said the farm has increased its watermelon production, growing around 450 acres this year.
To help sell the watermelon crop, Cecil Farms has partnered with Melon 1 — the largest watermelon grower, packer and shipper in the United States.
“We’ve really been fortunate, and it all takes dedication,” he said. “…The whole key is to be committed to the good and the bad. I’m fortunate to have my children involved, and they will do what it takes to get it done.”
Along with his farming operation, Cecil has served on multiple committees and been a part of various organizations since the start of his farming career. He was named president of the Daviess County Farm Bureau Board in 1991 and 1997.
Cecil said he still works full-time as one of the fertilizer spreader operators and handles the watermelon side during the summer.
But between his family and the extra farm workers, Cecil said they help alleviate stress so he doesn’t have to push himself like he once did.
“I don’t fight it like I used to so I don’t stay as late as I used to,” he said. “But I still enjoy farming.”
