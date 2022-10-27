CECILS secodary

Pictured are Gary Cecil and his wife, Imelda. Gary Cecil has been named Kentucky Farm Bureau’s 2022 Farmer of the Year.

 Photo submitted

Gary Cecil can add Kentucky Farm Bureau’s Farmer of the Year award to his achievements.

On Wednesday, KFB announced that Cecil, whose farm is near the St. Joseph community in western Daviess County, will be receiving the organization’s top honor in December during its 103rd annual meeting at the Galt House in Louisville.

Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299

