Cecilia man wins state contest for young farmers

Although young, Zach Heibert isn’t new to farming.
The 35-year-old Hardin County beef cattle farmer has grown up on a working farm, where he developed his love for agriculture.
“I’ve been around the farm my entire life,” he said, saying he is a second-generation farmer. “My father developed the farm he has today. He purchased it when I was a kid.”
Owning a farm of his own has been a goal for as long as Heibert can remember.
“I think it’s been a dream and goal my entire life,” he said. “From the time I was old enough to walk and riding around on tractors, I think I was hooked on it from a very early age.”
Now owning a 130-acre farm cattle and hay producing farm, the Cecilia resident has garnered the attention of Kentucky Farm Bureau. On Thursday, Heibert was named the organization’s 2022 Excellence in Agriculture winner.
The award is given to farmers who exhibit leadership growth, have consistent involvement in farm bureau and other agriculture and civic-oriented organizations and whose primary income comes from outside the agriculture industry, according to a news release from the organization. He was runner-up in last year’s competition.
“It was a great honor,” the assistant vice president agricultural loan officer for The Cecilian Bank said. “It felt like the time that I’ve invested in helping my community, not that I’ve ever looked for anything in return, it just gave me satisfaction in getting that recognition.”
A member of the Hardin County Farm Bureau board for the past three years, Heibert is the local Young Farmer Committee chairman.
“It’s been a great move,” he said, touting the support of Kentucky Farm Bureau for those in agriculture. “It’s just a wonderful organization and very vital for the success of agriculture and the sustainability of agriculture.”
Growing up, Heibert was active in 4-H and Future Farmers of America. When it came time for college, he went to University of Kentucky to earn a degree in agriculture.
More from this section
“Basically every step through life, agriculture has been the focal point,” he said. “For me, what I’ve done has revolved around agriculture.”
What Heibert knows about farming is a collection of the knowledge he gained from his father, mentors and his formal education.
“He was like myself,” he said of his father, Kenny. “He had a full-time career off the farm. In the evenings and weekends, time was always spent working.”
With a 150-head herd, Heibert operates his farm alongside his father and brother, Clayton and Kyle.
“It’s plenty enough to keep us busy,” he said. “Even though we own the land separately, we all work as a family on all of it. I’ve been fortunate enough to purchase more land of my own and kind of expand the family operation.”
Balancing his full-time work and his farming career means early mornings and late nights for Heibert.
“It’s tough,” he said, crediting his wife Andrea for her support. “It takes a supportive family, which I have. With work, family, farming and extra-curricular involvement, it is a balancing act constantly. But they like the lifestyle as well. It takes a village.”
Heibert said part of that village includes his three young children, who he thinks might find their way into farming in the future.
“They like to get out and help on the farm,” he said. “We were doctoring some calves this past weekend and my son, who is 6, was pretending he was the veterinarian.”
As the state award winner, Heibert will receive a cash credit toward the purchase of a John Deere product of his choice from Farm Credit Mid-America and advances to the national competition in Puerto Rico at the American Farm Bureau Federation convention in January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.