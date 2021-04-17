Cedarhurst Senior Living plans to move in its first resident Monday.
Construction on the senior living community broke ground nearly two years ago with initial plans to open in February, which was delayed due to circumstances surrounding COVID-19.
The community is currently at about 30% occupancy with about 25 residents moving in. There are 83 rooms in total, with 56 rooms dedicated to personal care residents and 27 to memory care.
“It really is a unique offering in the Owensboro community,” said Andrea McDonald, director of sales. “We have had inquiries since day one, almost.”
Executive Director Shelby Ellis said the community offers a more resort-style of living with a movie theatre, full-service hair salon, barbershop, restaurant-style dining, a fully stocked library, transportation and in-house therapy.
“We try to provide as much as we can for our residents right here so that they don’t have to go out if they can’t or choose not to,” McDonald said.
Also unique, Ellis said, is that the community is all on one level, which she said is more practical for residents who are memory impaired or who have physical disabilities.
The community also offers activities, housekeeping, maintenance and laundry services.
“They literally do not have to do anything but enjoy the best years of their life because they’ve earned it. They deserve this time,” Ellis said.
Cedarhurst in Owensboro is the second Cedarhurst community in Kentucky, according to Ellis. The first was in Lexington with a third having recently broken ground in Nicholasville.
Ellis said the community has hired about 60 employees from the Owensboro area and plans to keep business local, including using local fresh food and produce, and flower shops.
“We want to make sure that our business stays here in Owensboro,” she said.
Ellis said the community anticipates being at full capacity by the end of the year and recommends anyone who is interested to schedule a tour.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
