Cedarhurst of Owensboro, a senior living community, is looking for musicians to play for its residents.
Music is an important social component for anyone, but for seniors, it plays an even more interesting role, according to Nina Thompson, Cedarhurst of Owensboro life enrichment director. It helps seniors connect with their past.
“We had a young lady come in to play music and she played a song by Elvis and every single person in our memory care knew every word to that song and sang right along with her. It’s just amazing to watch how that will just spark and bring back so many memories for them and so many emotions,” she said.
Even for seniors outside of memory care, Thompson said music can act as a form of therapy, uplifting moods and bringing some joy into someone’s life.
“Within our senior community, we have a lot of research that shows how beneficial music therapy is in their life,” she said. “It changes their moods, it changes their whole day. Especially in our memory care, it’s amazing to watch how much they can remember.”
According to Cedarhurst, music impacts people in a multitude of ways by forging connections, bringing back fond memories, promoting relaxation, improving productivity and lowering stress levels.
For seniors, the benefits are even greater.
“As we all come out of the pandemic, one thing that seniors missed the most was interaction with other residents and loved ones. Hosting live music lifts spirits and can also help our talented local musicians,” said Sarah Vinson, corporate director of life enrichment. “All genres are welcome, whether music from our residents’ youth or songs that get their toes tapping; we hope this will channel the power of music for good.”
The center has received inquiries from two musicians so far, one of which is scheduled to play on the Independence Day to help make the day festive for residents.
Thompson said the senior living community is also regularly welcoming volunteers.
“We are always happy to take volunteers to come in, just to take time with our residents; music, ministry, crafts, any type of thing like that,” she said. “There are some residents who don’t get visitors and they just love to see people come in the door. It makes their day so much better.”
