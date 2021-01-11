Cedarhurst set to open in early spring

Cedarhurst Senior Living Community is expected to open in Owensboro by early spring.

While Cedarhurst was originally expected to open its doors next month, Executive Director and Community Relations Director Andrea McDonald said unforeseen circumstances have created a few minor setbacks.

McDonald said due to COVID-19 shutdowns, some items needed from factories have been delayed, such as furnishings, appliances and plumbing fixtures.

“That just gets slowed down with factories and COVID and shipping this time of year,” she said. “Right now, I think we’re shooting for March.”

McDonald said the exterior of the building is mostly completed at this point and landscaping is well underway. She said although there has been significant progress on the interior, it too has been slowed in recent weeks due to COVID-19.

Once the facility does open, she said it will offer personal and memory care to its residents in 83 senior living apartments.

“Everything that we do is truly person-directed care, so all of our … activities are tailored to what our residents will tell us they truly want. We’re going to take the time to get to know our residents on an individual basis,” McDonald said.

The facility will also allow small pets for its residents so long as the resident is able to care for the pet.

Cedarhurst is based in St. Louis, Missouri, with 58 senior living communities throughout eight states, according to McDonald.

The Owensboro Cedarhurst is currently accepting applications.

“We’ve actually had a lot of interest in our Cedarhurst Owensboro community,” she said. “We do actually already have people that have deposited … they’re just waiting on the doors to open so they can move in.”

