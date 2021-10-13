With two stone lions standing guard near the front door of his home, to the many plaques and mementos documenting a lifetime of community service, Owensboro resident Tom Burton’s dedication to the Owensboro Lions Club is plain to see.
Burton, 85, is celebrating nearly 45 years of membership in the Owensboro Lions Club, alongside his wife, Pat, and family members.
Brian Cecil, Lions Club president, said Burton first joined the club in April 1977, and he’s been a dedicated member ever since.
“As Lions, we are all very proud of our association and friendship with Tom,” Cecil said. “He truly exemplifies the motto of Lionism, “We Serve.”
After being sponsored for membership by the late former district governor Frank Boarman, Burton became a fixture at club meetings and events.
“I have been with them ever since,” Burton said Tuesday.
During his time with the Lions, Burton served as president of the Owensboro chapter from 1986 until 1987 and district governor between 1990 and 1991. In addition to being recognized by the Owensboro club as Lion of the Year in 1992 and Life Patron in 1986, he was awarded the Melvin Jones Fellow Award, the highest award in Lionism, in 1993. He was inducted into the Kentucky Lions Hall of Fame in 1993.
Burton said that looking back on his community service with the Owensboro Lions Club, the friendships forged through the years is what he treasures most.
“I made a lot of friends there,” he said. “I enjoyed it all.”
Burton said it was never a challenge to balance his work and home life with community service.
“We went to a lot of international conventions,” Pat Burton said. “We met so many great people, from not only all over the state, but all over the country.”
Pat recalled a trip abroad that included a Lions connection.
“We were in China one time at the Great Wall, and we looked across on the other side of the wall, and I said, ‘that looks like the president of the National Lions Club.’ ” she said. “They were as surprised to see us in China as we were surprised to see them.”
Burton’s son, B.J., said a significant club fundraiser his dad was always involved in was for the Kentucky Eye Foundation. Lions Club members would collect donated glasses and send them to those in need in third-world countries.
“I remember thousands of pairs of glasses that the Lions Club would collect,” said Burton, who also recalled the club’s response when a neighbor’s daughter required eye surgery. “They were able to raise the money to help pay for the surgery for my friend’s daughter. She would have gone blind without it.”
Tom Burton said he has also enjoyed his involvement with the Owensboro Lions Club Soap Box Derby, having taken part in the annual event from the beginning.
B.J. Burton said he has good memories of his father’s involvement in the club, including a trip to Taipei, the capital of Taiwan.
“I was a freshman in college, and to be able to be a part of that organization for that week I was there was neat,” he said.
The Owensboro Lions Club celebrated Burton’s longtime association with the club with a lunch, where he was surprised by his whole family.
In addition to his 44-year association with the club, Burton is also known for his role as “Santa Claus” in Owensboro for 25 years and being a youth counselor at Settle Memorial United Methodist Church.
