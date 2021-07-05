Celebrating America

John and Johnni Leavitt has no complaints Sunday afternoon while waiting for the Alonzo Pennington to begin playing as part of Owensboro’s All American Fourth of July celebration.
The Leavitts traveled to the city from Newburgh to enjoy the festivities. They ate what they called “outstanding bar-b-que,” and found what they considered the be the optimal spot for listening to Pennington’s band, which was slated to kick off the evening’s events.
“It’s pretty great here,” John Leavitt said. “We saw Alonzo on PBS with his dad, and we heard he was performing and wanting to come check it out.”
Johnni Leavitt said the Riverfront was impressive.
“This is an excellent park,” she said, stating she liked all of the American flags on display.
The Riverfront, where fireworks began at about 9:15 p.m., was where one-fourth of the city’s Independence Day celebration took place this year. Fireworks were also launched simultaneously from Centre Court in Shifley Park, the Owensboro Sportscenter, and Owensboro Warehouse Leasing, at 3301 Old Hartford Road.
The city developed a plan for multiple firework launch spots last year to help keep crowds smaller because of the pandemic. Officials said it was so popular, they decided to do it again this year.
According to the American Pyrotechnics Association, about 15,000 fireworks shows take place in the U.S. during the Independence Day holiday.
Cheyenne Best, an Owensboro Parks & Recreation supervisor, has been working the event for five years. It’s always popular, she said, especially on the Riverfront.
“People like to come and check out the fireworks over the water,” she said.
Best said she is happy the community is “opening back up,” and for crowds of people to get together in celebration again.
“It’s good to have everybody out, especially after last year being so stressful,” she said, adding that she thinks people are ready to get out and have a good time. “It’s good to have some normalcy again.”
Palmer Demsey, Mile Wide Beer Co. taproom manager, was prepping two kegs of beer for the festivities, which he said would be about 250-300 beers.
He was at the event last year, which was still pretty crowded, even in the midst of the pandemic, he said.
If that, and the Bar-B-Que Festival which took place in May, is any indication how many people would flock to the Riverfront to enjoy the food trucks or the fireworks show, Dempsey said he expected to sell out.
People are itching to get out and do things, he said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
