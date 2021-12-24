EDITOR’S NOTE: This is a two-part column series written by the Rev. Ray Clark, an Owensboro priest, who spent time in Bethlehem during Christmas 2017.

In this series, he recalls what that experience was like for him. His first installment is today followed by the second installment on Christmas day.

I would like to thank the editors of the Messenger-Inquirer for the opportunity to share on Christmas Day my experience of Christmas in Bethlehem during a sabbatical in 2017. However it will be helpful today to first describe the town of Bethlehem itself. My experience of Christmas in Bethlehem follows tomorrow.

I do not claim to be an expert on Middle Eastern affairs, my observations may be dated or incorrect. I do not wish to advocate for one ethnic group over another. I simply share what I have seen and heard; I speak only for myself.

First we must clarify what the term “Palestine” may mean. Up until 1948 and the formation of Israel as a Jewish nation, “Palestine” meant the same as the phrase “the Holy Land.” In New Testament times Palestine was made up of Galilee in the north, Samaria in the middle and Judah in the south. Bethlehem was part of Judah, just six miles from Jerusalem.

With the formation of the state of Israel, “Palestine” became the name of the territories alloted to the native Palestinian Arabs. The Palestinian territories include the West Bank, in which Bethlehem is located; the Golan Heights in the very north and the tiny Gaza strip along the Mediterranean Sea. The territory of Israel runs from the tip of Galilee in the north to the desert in the south. To add to the confusion, the term “the region of Palestine” refers to all the land that makes up today’s Holy Land, both Israel and Palestine.

I like to think of Bethlehem as the plain sister of the dazzlingly beautiful Jerusalem. While I had a love/hate relationship with Jerusalem because of its frenetic pace, I was always comfortable in laid-back Bethlehem. While Jerusalem is the over-achieving sister, Bethlehem is the sister content to be at home.

The image that captures Bethlehem for me is the used clothing at a rummage sale in an open air market or at a shop along the cobble-stone streets.

The word that best describes Bethlehem for me is “distressed.” Under “the Israeli occupation,” (the phrase which each Palestinian I met used) opportunities for a decent life have shrunk. Just fifty years ago more than half of Bethlehem’s citizens were Christian. Because they had more resources they emigrated to Germany, the US and Latin America to pursue careers. Those who did not have the same resources and have remained are Muslims. They make up 98% of Bethlehem’s citizens today.

An experience I had conveys the distress of the people of Bethlehem. I was eating in a small restaurant and the owner approached me and asked if I would pay for his daughter’s college tuition at nearby Bethlehem University. We had never met before nor was I wearing clothing that identified me as a priest. He recognized that I was an American.

On another occasion I was walking on a street and stopped in a business to ask if I might use their restroom. They kindly described how both their water and electricity were rationed, so they couldn’t provide that hospitality.

Most of the vehicles on Bethlehem’s narrow, cobble-stone streets were thirty-year old Toyota compacts held together by baling wire. A few Mercedes were also on the street, belonging to Christian shop owners of religious goods.

Those who do not own shops or restaurants are forced to hustle, to do whatever they can to make a living. Physically handicapped persons establish a space along a street and sell religious cards or goods. Taxi drivers compete for pilgrims who step off the bus that carries them into Bethlehem. I found the taxi drivers very helpful when I would purchase a flat of strawberries to take to my destination. The taxi drivers haggled with the local vendors, a process in which I always lost. As one shop owner told me: “There are two prices: the regular price and the price for tourists, which is two to three times the regular price.”

In the hospital I visited, patients were in wards divided by sheets; I saw no private or semi-private rooms.

Bethlehem depends upon pilgrims for its livelihood. Generations ago Bethlehem artisans learned to make mother-of-pearl jewelry. While that remains, the main art form of today is carving from olive wood trees that have fallen.

To come to Bethlehem from the Old City of Jerusalem where I lived, I would take a Palestinian bus (there are two separate bus systems, one for Israelis and one for Palestinians) that ended 1 1/2 miles from Manger Square, the town center.

As I headed towards Manger Square, I walked on streets with fruits and vegetables laid out along side of the street. It was brought in from the Palestinian countryside. The climate is gentle enough that produce can be grown all year long. Shops selling clothing, shoes, kitchen utensils and dry goods lined both sides of the cobble-stone streets. The street ascended as a towering church steeple served as a north star that guided me. The streets curved for the final half mile and finally opened out onto Manger Square, filled with people and activity. The Square is several blocks long. Shops with olive wood carvings and jewelry and other religious good fill in the square; restaurants are on side streets.

Finally I came to the Church of the Nativity, which is built upon the spot that local tradition identifies as the birth place of Jesus. The church is the oldest standing church in the Holy Land. While the Church of the Holy Sepulchre — where Jesus was crucified, died and rose — was destroyed in 614 by an Arab empire, the legend is that as soldiers entered the Church of the Nativity and saw the mural of the wise men with Arabian features, they spared the church. The church is divided between the Orthodox and Latin worship spaces.

Beneath the church is the cave in which Jesus was born. A star marks the spot, just as a star marks the spot where Jesus died. The cave is large enough that Mary gave birth in the innermost part of the cave while animals occupied the outermost part.

Tomorrow we continue this Christmas story.

