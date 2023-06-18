Saturday was a day of celebration for the many area residents, as the Owensboro Black Expo hosted its sixth annual Juneteenth event in honor of the upcoming holiday.
According to the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History & Culture, more than 25,000 enslaved black people in Texas were freed by executive decree on June 19, 1865.
The event is remembered and celebrated annually by many across the country, and became an official federal holiday in 2021.
Locally, the Owensboro Black Expo began hosting a Juneteenth celebration in 2018, seeing growth every year since.
Tiffany Davis, treasurer of the organization, said this is the first year for the event at English Park, with previous celebrations held at Kendall-Perkins Park.
“The first year we started off with about 15 or 20 vendors, and the second year we had about the same,” she said. “In 2021 it began picking up, but this year is the biggest event we’ve had.”
Davis said the support from the community has also been growing.
“Before it even became a holiday, we received support from the community,” she said. “This is Owensboro, and I feel like anything we do, the City of Owensboro really supports us.”
Davis said the organization has seen an uptick in support since Juneteenth became a federal holiday.
“We want to spread knowledge and awareness of what Juneteenth is,” she said. “This is our Independence Day, but it’s also for everybody. It’s not just for Black people or for brown people.”
Dominique Maddox, president of the Owensboro Black Expo, said Juneteenth is about celebrating the end of slavery.
“We celebrate the 4th of July, and there’s nothing wrong with that, but we have to share a little bit about that timeline and how that all came about,” she said.
Despite the United States gaining independence in 1776, Maddox said that freedom was not extended to everyone.
“When they ask why we are celebrating Juneteenth, the significance is that after the end of the Revolutionary War, it took nearly 100 years before we had the Emancipation Proclamation,” she said.
But even when the Emancipation Proclamation was signed, Maddox said that still was not freedom for everyone.
“We still had these folks down in Texas that were still enslaved,” she said. “They didn’t know until 1865 about the Emancipation Proclamation and that they weren’t, indeed, free.”
The Emancipation Proclamation was signed on Jan. 1, 1863, by president Abraham Lincoln.
Davis said the first recorded Juneteenth celebration was June 19, 1866.
“This is a part of all of our history,” she said. “I encourage everyone to celebrate together, because for there truly to be freedom, everyone needs to be free.”
This was the first year Owensboro resident Sarah Douglas attended the celebration.
“It’s important so people can recognize the history of Black America,” she said. “I hope it grows and gets bigger and that they keep having it every year.”
